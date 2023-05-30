close

Income Tax department notifies e-appeals scheme to ensure electronic filing

The scheme also provides for personal hearings through video conferencing in appeal cases, where the assessee has filed an appeal against the assessment order of taxmen

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI/Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
The Income Tax department has notified the e-appeals scheme, which will ensure electronic filing and processing of appeals.

Under the 'e-Appeals Scheme, 2023', the Joint Commissioner (Appeals) shall dispose of the appeals filed before it or allocated or transferred to it.

The scheme also provides for personal hearings through video conferencing in appeal cases, where the assessee has filed an appeal against the assessment order of taxmen.

Nangia Andersen India Partner Neeraj Agarwala said the implementation of e-appeals is a progressive step towards a more efficient, accessible and accountable tax system.

"By taking the necessary precautions, such as meticulous preparation and providing comprehensive supporting documentation to substantiate their claims, taxpayers can look forward to speedy disposals. However, a lot will depend on the implementation of the procedures and providing adequate time for response to the taxpayers," Agarwala added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Income Tax department CBDT tax

First Published: May 30 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

