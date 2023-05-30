Income Tax department notifies e-appeals scheme to ensure electronic filing

The Income Tax department has notified the e-appeals scheme, which will ensure electronic filing and processing of appeals.

Under the 'e-Appeals Scheme, 2023', the Joint Commissioner (Appeals) shall dispose of the appeals filed before it or allocated or transferred to it.

The scheme also provides for personal hearings through video conferencing in appeal cases, where the assessee has filed an appeal against the assessment order of taxmen.

Nangia Andersen India Partner Neeraj Agarwala said the implementation of e-appeals is a progressive step towards a more efficient, accessible and accountable tax system.

"By taking the necessary precautions, such as meticulous preparation and providing comprehensive supporting documentation to substantiate their claims, taxpayers can look forward to speedy disposals. However, a lot will depend on the implementation of the procedures and providing adequate time for response to the taxpayers," Agarwala added.

Also Read Capital gains tax should be rationalised; need simpler ITR form: Experts Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely I-T dept enables filing of income tax returns 1, 4 at e-filing portal DoPT asks UPSC to recruit private sector specialists for top jobs I-T Dept notifies Cost Inflation Index for current FY for computing LTCG ADB launches country partnership strategy for climate-resilient growth Over 3,000 rules for retail sector to follow, 37% bring risk of jail time Structural reforms to be sustained to improve India's growth potential: RBI Govt to start project to become electronics repair hub, relax trade rules Currency in circulation rose in value, volume during FY23: RBI report