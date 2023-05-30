close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Structural reforms to be sustained to improve India's growth potential: RBI

Monetary policy remains focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth, the central bank said

IANS Chennai
Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said the structural reforms should be sustained to improve India's medium term growth potential.

The central bank said this in its annual report for 2022-23 citing the slowing of the global economic growth, protracted geopolitical tensions and a possible upsurge in financial market volatility following new stress events in the global financial system.

"It is important, therefore, to sustain structural reforms to improve India's medium-term growth potential," the annual report notes.

The RBI said several shocks tested the resilience of the Indian economy in 2022-23.

"On the back of sound macroeconomic policies, softer commodity prices, a robust financial sector, a healthy corporate sector, continued fiscal policy thrust on quality of government expenditure, and new growth opportunities stemming from global realignment of supply chains, India's growth momentum is likely to be sustained in 2023-24 in an atmosphere of easing inflationary pressures," the RBI said.

Taking into account softer global commodity and food prices, good rabi crop prospects, sustained buoyancy in contact-intensive services, the government's continued thrust on capex, higher capacity utilisation in manufacturing, double digit credit growth, receding drag on purchasing power from high inflation and rising optimism among businesses and consumers, real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.5 per cent with risks evenly balanced, the RBI said.

Also Read

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

Global central banks extend rate hike push in Nov as inflation soars

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

Currencies in limbo amid Labour Day holiday in most Asian markets

India asks IMF, FSB to prepare technical paper on regulating crypto

Govt to start project to become electronics repair hub, relax trade rules

Currency in circulation rose in value, volume during FY23: RBI report

India may cut solar panel import tax to make up domestic shortfall

Sri Lanka to import 1 mn eggs daily from India to meet market demand

Unemployment among urban youth down in Q4FY23 but still elevated at 17.3%

According to the RBI, with a stable exchange rate and a normal monsoon -- unless an El Nino event strikes -- the inflation trajectory is expected to move down over 2023-24, with headline inflation edging down to 5.2 per cent from the average level of 6.7 per cent recorded last year.

Monetary policy remains focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth, the central bank said.

With global uncertainties persisting, foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows may remain volatile. The favourable domestic growth outlook, lower inflation, and business friendly policy reforms could, however, help sustain buoyant FDI inflows, RBI said.

Furthermore, inward remittances are likely to remain robust owing to better growth prospects in the Gulf countries. As a result, external vulnerability risks may ease further during 2023-24, the RBI annual report said.

--IANS

vj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India RBI RBI Annual Report

First Published: May 30 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Structural reforms to be sustained to improve India's growth potential: RBI

Image
2 min read

Govt to start project to become electronics repair hub, relax trade rules

PLI scheme, electronics, manufacturing, jobs, female, engineering, women, gender, mobile
2 min read

Currency in circulation rose in value, volume during FY23: RBI report

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

India may cut solar panel import tax to make up domestic shortfall

Solar panel, Solar power
2 min read

Sri Lanka to import 1 mn eggs daily from India to meet market demand

Egg
2 min read

Most Popular

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Despite RBI red flag, unauthorised e-trading platforms just a click away

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

Sensex extends rally to 4th day, ends 123 pts higher; ITC, IT stocks shine

Sensex
2 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon