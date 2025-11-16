Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India and China begin discussions for a reverse-trade model for drugs

This would unlock export potential of $6 billion for Indian pharma companies

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Sanket Koul New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

India has begun talks with China on a reverse-trade model under which bulk drugs imported from China would be converted into finished dosage forms (FDFs) and exported back.
 
This is a move industry experts believe could unlock about $6 billion in drug product exports against China’s $4 billion bulk drug supplies to India, the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) said.
 
China’s tightly-regulated drug market is slowly opening up to Indian pharmaceutical firms with drug approvals and tender orders under its volume-based procurement (VBP). This comes at a critical time when tariff uncertainty pushes India to look beyond the United States
