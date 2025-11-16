India and China begin discussions for a reverse-trade model for drugs

India has begun talks with China on a reverse-trade model under which bulk drugs imported from China would be converted into finished dosage forms (FDFs) and exported back.

This is a move industry experts believe could unlock about $6 billion in drug product exports against China’s $4 billion bulk drug supplies to India, the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) said.

China’s tightly-regulated drug market is slowly opening up to Indian pharmaceutical firms with drug approvals and tender orders under its volume-based procurement (VBP). This comes at a critical time when tariff uncertainty pushes India to look beyond the United States