India, Australia to speed up trade deal after Lok Sabha elections

India and Australia are planning to “quickly and extensively” engage on a comprehensive trade deal “as soon as possible” after the Lok Sabha elections in India, sources told Business Standard.

The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), or the comprehensive trade agreement, could include deeper market access and outcomes in areas including digital trade, goods, services, rules of origin and government procurement, and cooperation.



India has plans to be at the centre of supply chains of the future and a comprehensive partnership with Australia will assist the country, given the complementarities of “our two economies”, sources on the Australian side familiar