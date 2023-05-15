India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,100 per tonne to zero

Earlier in May, the windfall tax on domestic crude oil was slashed to Rs 4,100 per tonne from Rs 6,400 per tonne. Whereas, the government left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) unchanged at zero.

India has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from Rs 4,100 ($50.13) per tonne. The cut will be effective Tuesday onwards, a government notification stated.