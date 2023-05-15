close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt assessing monetary impact of EU's carbon tariff set to hit in Oct

Sarangi also said that the government hopes to make substantial progress in the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) in the 10th round of negotiations from 5-9 June in the national capital

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
carbon tax

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is assessing the monetary hit of the European Union’s (EU) Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) that is set to hit the transition phase from October.
CBAM is likely to impact aluminium and steel exports from India, though according to an assessment by the department of commerce, India's share of aluminium and steel exports to the EU is 1.8 per cent of total global exports. There will be no impact on the other sectors such as cement, fertiliser, hydrogen and electricity since India doesn't export these products to the EU.

“The carbon border tax for steel manufacturing through electric arc furnaces and through blast furnace route will be different. That segregation will have to be done and it will take some time," Director General of Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi said on Monday.
“The extent to which it can be mitigated, the extent to which the industry can adapt, the extent of mutual recognition of certificates–these are the areas on which an inter-ministerial group is coordinating and discussing the way it can be tackled,” he added.

Sarangi also said that the government hopes to make substantial progress in the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) in the 10th round of negotiations from 5-9 June in the national capital.
Regular meetings are being held at higher levels to review the progress, resolve the outstanding issues and discuss the way forward in negotiations. Both sides aim to conclude the negotiations at the earliest, he said.

Also Read

Centre asks industry to be ready for EU carbon tax, vows smooth transition

Unilateral carbon pricing

Carbon tariff may hurt European nations more than India: Officials

Exporting into a world with carbon tax

Why the European Union's CBAM is worrying for Indian steel exports

Centre extends Covid waivers for road contractors again, experts frown

At 'Just Transition' G20 meet, energy majors bat for coal consumption

Uttar Pradesh govt aims to double maize output to 2.75 mt in 4-5 years

Centre reduces fee for solar PV module ALMM registration, expands validity

India's April merchandise and services trade deficit at 21-month low

Topics : Carbon tax European Union

First Published: May 15 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt assessing monetary impact of EU's carbon tariff set to hit in Oct

carbon tax
2 min read
Premium

Centre extends Covid waivers for road contractors again, experts frown

highways, roads
4 min read
Premium

At 'Just Transition' G20 meet, energy majors bat for coal consumption

coal
3 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt aims to double maize output to 2.75 mt in 4-5 years

agriculture
2 min read

Centre reduces fee for solar PV module ALMM registration, expands validity

Solar panel. solar power
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sensex gains 318 pts as investors cheer dip in inflation; Realty stks rally

BSE
2 min read
Premium

Vedanta's record dividend to parent strains company's balance sheet

Vedanta
4 min read

This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read
Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon