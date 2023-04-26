close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ONGC planning to invest Rs 1 trillion to expand production capacity: Report

The expansion plans will be implemented by ONGC's joint venture ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL) and its subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)

BS Web Team New Delhi
ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 8:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a bid to expand its petrochemicals manufacturing capacity, the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) will invest Rs 1 trillion by 2030, a report by The Economic Times (ET) said. This is a part of the Centre's larger plan to make India a major global petrochemical hub.
ONGC's joint venture ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL) and its subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will implement the expansion plans. The Maharatna company is targeting to double the production of these companies to 8 million metric tonnes per annum by 2030.

Moreover, two mega projects, one on the east coast of the country and the other on the west, are also being planned. These plants will either use crude oil directly to produce chemicals or will take the stock from other sources, the report added.
However, there are two challenges ONGC would need to overcome before it starts the expansion.

First is the skewed capital structure of OPaL. The company, a joint venture of ONGC and the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), has taken a cumulative debt of Rs 35,000 on a very small equity base. The ET report said that a group of experts is working on either making OPaL a subsidiary of ONGC or getting a new equity investor.
The Centre had earlier refused ONGC's plan to infuse Rs 10,000 crore in OPaL, which would have made it the petrochemical giant's subsidiary.

Also Read

GAIL Q3 net falls 92% to Rs 246 cr on higher prices, Russian gas disruption

GAIL India rallies 5% in weak market; hits 8-month high on heavy volumes

Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to buy ABB, MRPL

Demat additions lukewarm despite market's extended run in November

Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity

Google's persisting ad slump weighs on Alphabet's first quarter results

Microsoft reports 9% boost in profits, revenue, as it expands AI use

Asia's richest tycoon Ambani is gung-ho, but his investors not so much

Welspun One, GRT Group ink Rs 700 crore deal for Tamil Nadu project

Glenmark to pay $87.5 million to settle lawsuits over a product in US


The second challenge is the fall in the supply of cheap domestic natural gas. The Centre has diverted domestic natural gas supply to other sectors, making ONGC highly dependent upon costly imported gas.
Topics : ONGC Petrochemicals GAIL MRPL OPaL BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:52 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Google's persisting ad slump weighs on Alphabet's first quarter results

Google
3 min read

Microsoft reports 9% boost in profits, revenue, as it expands AI use

SwiftKey, Microsoft, Bing AI
1 min read

Asia's richest tycoon Ambani is gung-ho, but his investors not so much

Mukesh Ambani
5 min read

Welspun One, GRT Group ink Rs 700 crore deal for Tamil Nadu project

Eye on e-commerce, ESR plans one 'plug &amp; play' warehouse every quarter
2 min read

Tata Consumer Products net profit rises 23.5% in January-March quarter

Tata Consumer to replace Gail India in Nifty 50 effective March 31
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Serum Institute to double its investment in Biocon's unit to $300 million

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (left) and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
2 min read

Cement maker Dalmia's Q4 profit more than doubles on low fuel costs

dalmia cement
2 min read

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit drops 2.5% on sluggish exports

Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Infosys launches live operations platform in collaboration with ServiceNow

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read

Tata Consumer Products Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 269 crore

Tata Consumer to replace Gail India in Nifty 50 effective March 31
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon