Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.12%)
65075.82 + 79.22
Nifty (0.19%)
19342.65 + 36.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5524.35 + 34.80
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
38794.80 + 132.65
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
44495.25 0.60
Heatmap

India decides to allow export of rice to Singapore for special relationship

"India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterised by shared interests, close economic ties and strong people to people connect," he said

Rice, Photo: Pixabay

Rice, Photo: Pixabay

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India on Tuesday said it has decided to allow export of rice to Singapore in view of the special relationship between the two countries.
Last month, India announced a ban on export of all non-basmati white rice that resulted in sharp increase in global rice prices.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said formal orders allowing export of rice to Singapore will be issued shortly.
"India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterised by shared interests, close economic ties and strong people to people connect," he said.
"In view of this special relationship, India has decided to allow export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore," Bagchi said.
The MEA spokesperson said this while responding to media queries on export of rice to Singapore.

Also Read

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Pak rice exporters having a field day as India bans non-basmati rice export

Working on private sector access to non-sensitive data: Piyush Goyal

Centre extends PLI scheme for automotive sector by 1 yr until FY28

NITI Aayog, UNDP join hands to fast-track sustainable development goals

EPFO issues SOP for processing joint declaration for profile updation

Amid slowdown, Centre reviews export scenario with promotion councils

"Formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India rice exports India Singapore

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesToyota Rumion LaunchedStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesToyota Innova MPVHero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and moreUnion minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this mattersHero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon