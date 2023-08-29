NITI Aayog, UNDP join hands to fast-track sustainable development goals

Central think tank NITI Aayog and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to formalise a cooperative framework to fast-track India's pursuit to achieve its sustainable development goals (SDGs), the Aayog said.

The memorandum of understanding will focus on the two organisations' cooperation on a range of areas, including SDG localisation, data-driven monitoring, Aspirational Districts and Blocks, among others, NITI Aayog said in a press release.

"Over the years, NITI Aayog and UNDP's collaboration has grown from strength to strength. With monitoring going beyond districts down to the block level, we see this partnership fostering data-driven policy interventions and programmatic action," said BVR Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog.

He added: "Standing at the midpoint of the 2030 agenda, we look forward to working together with the states in the true spirit of cooperative federalism. We also look forward to partnering with UNDP to showcase and share India's successes in realising its development priorities with its peers."

NITI Aayog is the nodal body for the monitoring of SDGs in India and reviews the process through a nationwide SDG index. The memorandum of understanding between the think tank and UNDP was signed for a period of years.

"Midway to 2030, India's leadership is critical for making the SDGs a reality. India nearly halved multidimensional poverty between 2015-2016 and 2019-2021, demonstrating that despite complex challenges, accelerating progress towards the Goals is possible," said Shoko Noda, Resident Representative of UNDP India.

She added: "Through this memorandum of understanding with NITI Aayog, UNDP stands ready to enhance its support for localisation of the SDGs, data-driven decision-making through various indices, the Aspirational Districts and Blocks programme, and SDG financing. UNDP will also provide support for NITI Aayog's work on women's livelihoods, innovation, and Mission LiFE."