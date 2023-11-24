India, European Union may be able to resolve ICT dispute by next month

India and the European Union (EU) have actively engaged in discussions and may settle their dispute next month at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over New Delhi’s import duties on certain information and technology products, a person privy to the matter has said.

A WTO panel in April said that India had violated global trading norms in a dispute with the EU, Japan and Taiwan over import duties on IT products such as mobile phones, components, telephone handsets. It also asked New Delhi to eliminate tariffs on technology products.

It also asked New Delhi to eliminate tariffs on technology products. India, in response, had said it would appeal against the judgement, although it will be considered an ‘appeal into the void’ since