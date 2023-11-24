Sensex (-0.07%)
India, European Union may be able to resolve ICT dispute by next month

In June, they urged the WTO's dispute settlement body to mutually defer an appeal, which was pushed by 180 days - in two tranches of 90 days, each

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
India and the European Union (EU) have actively engaged in discussions and may settle their dispute next month at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over New Delhi’s import duties on certain information and technology products, a person privy to the matter has said.

A WTO panel in April said that India had violated global trading norms in a dispute with the EU, Japan and Taiwan over import duties on IT products such as mobile phones, components, telephone handsets. It also asked New Delhi to eliminate tariffs on technology products.

It also asked New Delhi to eliminate tariffs on technology products. India, in response, had said it would appeal against the judgement, although it will be considered an ‘appeal into the void’ since

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

