India exports mangoes worth $47.98 million, up 19% from last year

India expanded its mango exports to 41 countries, exploring new markets in Iran, Mauritius, Czech Republic, and Nigeria

The festival showcases over 700 varieties of mangos and includes a day trip to orchards around Lucknow

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare reported a 19 per cent increase in mango exports during the first five months of the ongoing financial year. India has exported mangoes worth $47.98 million, compared to $ 40.33 million during the same period last year. Collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, APEDA facilitated the export of 27,330.02 MT of mangoes from April to August 2023.

India's mango exports to the USA alone surged by 19 per cent, totalling 2043.60 MT in these first five months. Aside from the USA, India exported mango to Japan (43.08 MT), New Zealand (110.99 MT), Australia (58.42 MT), and South Africa (4.44 MT). India also expanded its mango exports to 41 countries, exploring new markets in Iran, Mauritius, the Czech Republic, and Nigeria.

To boost mango exports in the 2023 season, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and APEDA invited inspectors from the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) for preclearance of mangoes at irradiation facilities in Vashi, Nashik, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad.

Inspectors from South Korea were also invited for preclearance of mangoes, enabling India to export 18.43 MT of mangoes after treatment at authorised vapour heat treatment facilities. APEDA showcased Indian mangoes at the Seoul Food & Hotel Show, promoting exports. To mark India's 75th Independence anniversary (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav), APEDA exported 75 eastern varieties of mangoes, including 5 GI-tagged varieties, to Bahrain.

Promotion events for mangoes were held in collaboration with Indian Missions in various countries, including a mango-tasting event in Brussels, featuring Amrapalli, Banganapalli, Kesar, and Himsagar varieties.

In 2023, APEDA also organised a mango promotion programme in Malaysia, showcasing Kesar and Banganapalli mangoes. Similar events were conducted in Afghanistan and Kuwait with the respective Embassies of India. 

 

Topics : mango production mango exports Indian mangoes Mango Apeda Ministry Of Agriculture BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

