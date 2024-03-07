Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India, Japan global partners in world headed towards re-globalisation: EAM

The minister said the "top 20 or 30 nations today are not what they were two decades ago. Even less so. What they were four or eight decades ago"

S Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar

Press Trust of India Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Japan are natural partners in a world headed towards "re-globalisation", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, asserting that the two nations also share basic affinities, being democracies and market economies.
Jaishankar is in Tokyo for the second leg of his four-day visit to South Korea and Japan.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Addressing the first Raisina Roundtable here, the minister said, "The world is heading for re-globalisation with the building of resilient and reliable supply chains and trusted and transparent digital transactions."

The minister said the "top 20 or 30 nations today are not what they were two decades ago. Even less so. What they were four or eight decades ago."

"Not only are the countries that impact us different but so are relative weight, importance and capability. As a result, new balances are being sought and occasionally achieved," he said.
Jaishankar asserted that India and Japan are natural partners in the re-globalisation of the world as democracies and market economies, they share basic affinities, too.
He also said that India and Japan's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific is being taken forward by the Quad each year. "The value of this contribution is also being increasingly appreciated across the world," he said.
The QUAD is a four-member strategic security dialogue between the US, Australia, India and Japan.
Underlining that the comfort India and Japan have built up is a foundation to think more ambitiously as the two nations look at the opportunities and challenges of the future.
"The progress in India in the last decade promises even more for a partnership," he said.
The Raisina Roundtable is a key step towards enhancing track 2 exchanges between India and Japan, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said in a statement ahead of Jaishankar's visit.
Jaishankar's visit and meetings in Tokyo will provide strategic guidance to India's functional cooperation in various areas, impart further momentum to bilateral exchanges, and set the agenda for future cooperation, it said.

Also Read

Publish books presenting India's journey as 'oldest democracy': Om Birla

From Canada to Manipur: Here's what S Jaishankar said in New York

Plane at Haneda Airport catches fire after collision with coast guard plane

India, Japan agree to boost cooperation, including high-speed railway proj

India makes first-ever rupee payment for the purchase of crude oil from UAE

Not observing written pacts raises question on intentions: EAM on China

FDI inflows shrink by 21% to $41.31 billion in 2023, shows DPIIT data

India beats rivals in West Asia private capital deals since 2020: Reports

Needs to sustain growth to hit bottom echelons of developed country: Sanyal

PSUs score lowest in compliance, corporate governance: IiAS report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan Globalisation democracy S Jaishankar Indian foreign policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEMaha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon