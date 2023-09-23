close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Publish books presenting India's journey as 'oldest democracy': Om Birla

The Lok Sabha speaker said Indian publishers today have "a very big role" to play in taking India's increased strength, prosperity, culture and heritage to the world "in a proper manner"

Om Birla

Om Birla

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Claiming that India is the "oldest democracy", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday asked publishers to consider publishing books on the country's democratic journey, its culture and heritage to present it to the world in a proper manner.
These books will also inspire the coming generations, he said.
Addressing an event organised by the Federation of Indian Publishers here, Birla said the global influence of Indian democracy has increased today and the country, under "the efficient leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has the capability to solve all the challenges facing the world.
"We have brought socioeconomic changes in our country through democracy. Today, under the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has the capability to solve all the challenges facing the world. India's strength has increased," he said.
The Lok Sabha speaker said Indian publishers today have "a very big role" to play in taking India's increased strength, prosperity, culture and heritage to the world "in a proper manner".
"And that's why it is my request to all of you to make efforts to take our parliamentary journey, democratic process, which existed before Independence and continued post-Independence, to the world," he said.

Also Read

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Aditya Birla Group to enter jewellery retail business; to invest Rs 5k cr

Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar, one of oldest Army veterans, passes away at 109

Bopanna again suffers heartbreak, loses US Open final with partner Ebden

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

'Will withdraw plea from SC if guv gets pending RDF released by Centre'

CSIR's first battery recycling pilot facility commissioned in Jamshedpur

Shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing: Trudeau

Aamir Khan extends aid to families affected by calamity in Himachal Pradesh

Cooperative sector hurt by political interference in the past: Amit Shah

"We are the oldest democracy in the world. You can take the journey of our democracy to the world as a whole. This work you can do very well. It is my expectation. I just gave you an idea to take the journey of our democracy to the world because you are publishers and you have writers as well," he said.
Books on India's democratic journey, heritage and struggle for independence will inspire its coming generations, he added.
Birla also said India is the most diverse country with people speaking various languages and following different religions. It is India's democracy that has kept everyone connected with one thread in such a diverse country.
"Discussion, dialogue, agreement and disagreement have always been the strength of our democracy," he added.
Birla said efforts have been made to digitise parliamentary debates and other documents to make those available online.
"I think all the debates in Parliament will be available on one platform within three months," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Om Birla Indian democracy Global Democracy democracy

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon