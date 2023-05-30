India looking at low fertiliser subsidy burden, less urea import in FY24

In a recent cabinet decision, the central government has notified the per kilogram subsidy under the nutrient-based subsidy regime for April to September 2023 period. It also revised the subsidy for January to March 2023 period.
The official notification for both decisions shows that there has been a drastic reduction in per kilogram subsidy for all major constituents, be it nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium or sulphur.
Even the per tonne subsidy for diammonium phosphate (DAP), single super phosphate (SSP), and muriate of potash (MoP) has dropped.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or