Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

India needs high economic growth to invest in energy transition: CEA

"(India) needs high economic growth to invest in energy transition. We basically need the time to move away from coal towards other fossil fuels, and later on towards other renewable energy," he said

Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India requires high economic growth to invest in energy transition, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said, observing that the country needs time to move away from coal to renewable energy.
Addressing an event here, India is well ahead of other G20 countries in meeting the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) target.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"(India) needs high economic growth to invest in energy transition... We basically need the time to move away from coal towards other fossil fuels, and later on towards other renewable energy," he said.
NDCs are national action plans adopted by various countries to limit the earth's average temperature rise to well below two degrees Celsius and preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial (19850-1900) levels.
"You will have to use coal for quite some time," he said.
Nageswaran noted that the fear of carbon emissions is driving the West, particularly, Europe towards the impossible trinity of net zero, fiscal prudence and economic competitiveness.
"Now, talking about keeping the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius below pre-industrial levels...is to impose a huge amount of cost and burden on countries recovering from COVID, struggling with lower growth, higher debt etc," he opined.
Noting that nobody is denying there is global warming, the CEA said it is important to recognise the trade-offs, it is important to recognise prioritisation over different horizons.
Earlier this month, India and China refrained from signing the pledge at the COP28 climate summit to triple the world's renewable energy capacity by 2030, even though New Delhi is already committed to it as part of its G20 presidency.
During the UN's climate talks in Dubai, 118 countries committed to tripling the global renewable energy capacity by 2030 in a highly endorsed initiative.
This ambitious goal aims to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels in the world's overall energy production.
The countries which backed the pledge included Japan, Australia, Canada, Chile, Brazil, Nigeria, and Barbados.
Although China and India have expressed endorsement for the threefold increase in renewable energy by 2030, neither of them formally supported the comprehensive pledge.

Also Read

CEA Anantha Nageswaran outlines growth strategy in the time of polycrisis

CEA Nageswaran plays down impact of weakest rains in over a century

CAD may narrow to below 2% of GDP in FY24: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Monsoon has arrived, agri sector looks healthy: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Private sector capex will be key contributor to growth: CEA Nageswaran

Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I total expenditure at Rs 4.10 trn: Gadkari

Finance Commission confronts fiscal prudence challenges with minimal ToR

India's economy to grow at 6.8% in FY24, accelerate to 7% in FY25: CII

Wide stakeholder consultations needed to frame national e-comm policy: Govt

Govt likely to mandate e-invoice for B2C transactions in 2-3 years

This commitment involves scaling up clean power alongside a decrease in the utilisation of fossil fuels.
The pledge called for phase down of unabated coal power and putting an end to the financing of new coal-fired power plants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India's economic growth economic growth CEA

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon