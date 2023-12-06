Sensex (0.52%)
Wide stakeholder consultations needed to frame national e-comm policy: Govt

The minister added that the government has implemented several legislative and policy measures for streamlining and regulating e-commerce industry in the country

Wide stakeholder consultations required to frame national e-commerce policy: Govt

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
E-commerce is an emerging and dynamic sector and wide stakeholder consultations are required for formulation of a national policy on the sector, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that a draft e-commerce policy was placed in public domain on February 23, 2019 for public consultations.
"Suggestions have been received from various stakeholders. Since e-commerce is an emerging and dynamic sector, wide stakeholder consultations are required for formulation of National e-Commerce Policy," he said.
The minister added that the government has implemented several legislative and policy measures for streamlining and regulating e-commerce industry in the country.
Some of these measures are FDI policy; Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999; Consumer Protection Act, 2019; Competition Act, 2002; and Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.
"Provisions of the Competition Act are applicable in respect of e- commerce platforms as provided in Section 3 (Anti-competitive Agreements), Section 4 (Abuse of dominant position) and Section 5 and Section 6 (Mergers and Acquisitions)," Parkash added.
Replying to another question, he said ONDC is operational in more than 500 cities and towns across India.
Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an initiative of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) aiming at promoting open networks for all aspects of the exchange of goods and services over digital or electronic networks.
"ONDC strives to expand to all corners of the country by giving special attention and providing handholding to undigitized sellers," he said.

Topics : e-commerce rules winter session ecommerce

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

