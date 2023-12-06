Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

India's economy to grow at 6.8% in FY24, accelerate to 7% in FY25: CII

According to CII President, India is in a "sweet spot", owing to various reasons, including the government's focus on infrastructure and the push for ease of doing business

R Dinesh, CII President

R Dinesh, CII President

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Industry chamber CII expects the country's economy to grow at 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal and accelerate to 7 per cent in 2024-25, driven by the government's continued focus on infrastructure development and promotion of ease of doing business.
In an interview with PTI, CII President R Dinesh, who is also the Executive Vice Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said even on a conservative basis, the expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.8 per cent will be more than the 6.5-6.7 per cent estimated earlier by the industry body.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sharing growth projections, the CII President said: "In the beginning, we had said 6.5-6.7 per cent. Now, actually, we are saying it is going to be 6.8 per cent for this year, and we are looking at 7 per cent for next year. Obviously, the first half has given the comfort for 6.8 per cent. In fact, I would say it is a conservative number because if you look at what has happened in the first half, we are being conservative here".
On the recent state elections, he said the stock market and the industry favour continuity in policy.
During the recently held state elections, the BJP won in three major states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress won in Telangana.
"We welcome continuity in policy and making sure that the consensus is for the growth of the country.... for us, continuity in policy is very important and that's something that whichever party be in power, we make sure that we communicate that... The stock market is cheering the fact that there is continuity from an approach".
According to him, India is in a "sweet spot", owing to various reasons, including the government's focus on infrastructure and the push for ease of doing business.
India's economy recorded a growth of 7.7 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal ended in September.

Also Read

CII business confidence index rebounds on capital expenditure push

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

Wide stakeholder consultations needed to frame national e-comm policy: Govt

Govt likely to mandate e-invoice for B2C transactions in 2-3 years

India's apple imports may rise after crop damage in Kashmir, Himachal

Coal import drops 5% in Apr-Sep period to 125.21 MT: Govt in Parliament

Despite subsidies, Budget maths sticks as Sitharaman enters home stretch

When asked about the possibility of an interest rate cut by the RBI in its upcoming bi-monthly monetary policy review, he said: "We are not asking for that (interest rate cut) at all because we don't believe that it's the right time to ask because inflation is above the benchmark (4 per cent), which they (RBI) have set for themselves".
"Today, we have 75 per cent to 95 per cent capacity utilisation cutting across many sectors, that has been there for the last 3 quarters. So, more or less, we can expect that very soon, we will have that percentage crossing, where people will continue to make capex investments. We did our membership survey and found that a majority of our members were actually looking at higher private sector investments taking place in H2 as compared with H1," Dinesh said.
Topics : Indian Economy India GDP CII

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon