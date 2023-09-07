Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.58%)
66265.56 + 385.04
Nifty (0.59%)
19727.05 + 116.00
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40593.90 + 309.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5860.80 + 35.35
Nifty Bank (1.06%)
44878.35 + 469.25
Heatmap

India needs to clock 8% to become biggest contributor to global growth

Barclays report says that while the debt overhang and worsening demographics will hinder China's growth

economy, india economy

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India needs to grow at 8 per cent to overtake China to become the biggest contributor to global growth, from around 15 per cent at present to 20 per cent by 2028, said Barclays in its latest report released on Thursday.

At present, India and China together contribute more than 50 per cent to global growth, with China contributing 34.9 per cent and India 15.4 per cent.

"In a scenario of India achieving 8 per cent real GDP growth each year until 2028, versus the International Monetary Fund's 6.1 per cent forecast, India's contribution to global GDP would almost be on par with China in 2028, partly because China's contribution is also set to decrease. However, it is possible that these trends may come through earlier, and at lower thresholds of growth in both India and China, as the Chinese economy is slowing rapidly and may remain in a weak growth environment for longer," the London-based lender notes.

The report says that while the debt overhang and worsening demographics will hinder China's growth; strong and healthy balance sheets as well as demographic advantages look set to be inherent advantages for the Indian economy.

Besides, the report also notes that in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections, while the government has prioritised macro stability with a focus on inflation, as opposed to a spend-and-grow approach; post-elections, the new government may aim to return GDP growth to levels last seen in the 2000s without losing macro stability.

In order to achieve the desired growth rate without compromising its macro stability, the report recommends productive use of capital in the form of a falling incremental capital output ratio (ICOR), large domestic savings base including rising household financial savings, clean corporate and financial balance sheets, demographics, and the China+1 manufacturing build-out which is leading to rising global export share and friend-shoring.

Also Read

Top headlines: Adani's bankers at Barclays cautious, Chandy passes away

China's exports fall for 4th consecutive month showing pressure on trade

Vedanta Resources needs to be proactive about refinancing $1 bn bond: S&P

Adani Group gets financial support from three Japanese banks: Report

Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence

UK will not change immigration policy to secure free trade deal with India

Inflation likely to be cooled in August, but still above RBI target range

Huge potential to increase exports of organic agri products: Comm secretary

Crypto assets should not be legal tender, but a ban is not an easy option

El Nino unlikely to cause sugar shortage in India in 2023-24: NFCSF


"While these incremental factors all positively contribute to growth even without an additional impetus, when improving in sync, they can create a virtuous cycle. Hence, the policy desired post-elections may be to further develop some or all of these factors, with the aim of triggering higher growth without necessarily losing macro stability," the report reads.

However, the report also warns that India needs to persist with fiscal consolidation and manage inflation on both supply and demand sides as an uncertain global growth backdrop due to geopolitical conflicts and financial stability issues in China pose significant challenges to India's growth.

"However, a key risk is that of rising economic populism, where weakness in states' fiscal positions, an often unnoticed element in Indian politics, is on the rise and has caused significant challenges for certain states, which have found it difficult to pay employee salaries," the report notes.


Topics : China Barclays Global economy Indian Economy

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon