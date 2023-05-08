Adani Group gets financial support from three Japanese banks: Report

Financial Express citing sources.

Earlier, these three banks were not lenders to the group and as the group embarks on a series of expansion plans, their financial support will include loans for new projects and refinancing of high-cost debts, the report suggests. After a January report by Hindenburg Research which eroded the group's market capitalisation, the assurances came as a result to the group's investor roadshows held across Asia and Europe to win back trust. Multinational conglomerate Adani Group has received financial assurances from three Japanese banks - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and Mizuho Financial Group, reported Financial Express citing sources.

Financial Express report, existing lenders, including Standard Chartered and Barclays too have reaffirmed their confidence in the group’s operations. All banks have pledged support to refinance bonds maturing in FY24 and FY26, and existing & new debt. Bonds worth $4 billion will be maturing in FY24 and FY26.

GQG Partners with Rs 15,446 crore investments in Adani Enterprises (AEL), Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Adani Total Gas is also expected to further invest in the Gautam Adani-owned companies.



"The company is expecting growth from its core infrastructure business, allied businesses such as cement and FMCG among others," said the group during the roadshows. Adani Group companies are planning to execute large-scale projects across infrastructure and utility space, and need cash flows for these, while the group is also aiming to raise about $800 million for new green energy projects.

