India remains a bright spot among global economies: Piyush Goyal



The minister further said that some reports suggest that India is going to be the fastest growing economy in the coming times and India has been able to consistently maintain high growth and meet the Covid-19 challenges efficiently. Amid a series of economic challenges faced by many countries across the world, such as high inflation, rising interest and job losses, India is in a ‘bright spot’, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.



The trade and investment working group meeting, chaired by commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal over three days, aimed to address the challenges in areas such as trade, sustainability, building resilient supply chains, inclusive growth and sustaining growth in years to come. “Developed economies, particularly, are in the midst of high inflation, low growth, job losses. Many developing nations are facing foreign exchange crisis. Amidst all these challenges, India is the bright spot,” Goyal said on the final day of the G20’s first trade and investment working group in Mumbai.



“We aim to use technology in every sphere to serve the people of India in a big way. Today, we are showcasing our developmental model to the rest of the world,” Goyal said. The final day of the meeting saw deliberations over integrating the MSMEs globally, building efficient logistics for trade and leveraging digital infrastructure, which has been India's one of its strengths over the last few years.

FTA PROGRESS

Goyal said that the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the United Kingdom (UK), Canada and the European Union (EU) are going well. A launch date towards a trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is also being discussed.