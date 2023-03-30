India remains a bright spot among global economies: Piyush Goyal

Amid a series of economic challenges faced by many countries across the world, such as high inflation, rising interest and job losses, India is in a ‘bright spot’, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.
The minister further said that some reports suggest that India is going to be the fastest growing economy in the coming times and India has been able to consistently maintain high growth and meet the Covid-19 challenges efficiently.
“Developed economies, particularly, are in the midst of high inflation, low growth, job losses. Many developing nations are facing foreign exchange crisis. Amidst all these challenges, India is the bright spot,” Goyal said on the final day of the G20’s first trade and investment working group in Mumbai.
The trade and investment working group meeting, chaired by commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal over three days, aimed to address the challenges in areas such as trade, sustainability, building resilient supply chains, inclusive growth and sustaining growth in years to come.
The final day of the meeting saw deliberations over integrating the MSMEs globally, building efficient logistics for trade and leveraging digital infrastructure, which has been India's one of its strengths over the last few years.
“We aim to use technology in every sphere to serve the people of India in a big way. Today, we are showcasing our developmental model to the rest of the world,” Goyal said.
Also Read
India-Australia free trade agreement to come into force from Dec 29
What is a free trade agreement?
Student visas were never part of FTA discussions with UK, says Piyush Goyal
India-Australia trade agreement to greatly benefit MSMEs: Piyush Goyal
India and UK look to fast-track free trade agreement negotiations
G-20 Sherpas' meeting: India to fund digital payments infrastructure abroad
Rising sugar prices posing threat, putting pressure on global inflation
Era of low interest, easy credit over, inflation pronounced in India: S&P
Imported drugs for rare diseases to be exempt from customs duty
Why does this ex-deputy guv of RBI want India's biggest firms dismantled?
FTA PROGRESS
Goyal said that the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the United Kingdom (UK), Canada and the European Union (EU) are going well. A launch date towards a trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is also being discussed.
Apart from that, India is also in discussion with countries such as Israel and Bangladesh towards initiating FTA talks. European Free Trade Association (EFTA), consisting of four nations–Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein–ministers are also visiting India in April to explore FTA talks.
“...they (EFTA) have assured me that they will be coming with attractive proposals, in terms of opening up services and a deeper understanding of India’s own concerns around our patent laws and the need to protect our domestic industry,” he said.