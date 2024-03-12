Sensex (    %)
                             
India's current account deficit likely to narrow below 1% in FY24

CAD implies the country is importing more goods and services in value than exports

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

India’s current account deficit (CAD) is expected to narrow to less than 1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY24 due to contained goods trade deficit, improved net services receipts, increased remittances and macroeconomic stability, a report by UBS Securities said.

“Heading into FY25, we estimate that CAD will modestly increase to 1.3 per cent of GDP. We estimate that India can sustain global crude oil prices up to $90/bbl, all else remaining unchanged. But, lower the oil price goes, the better it would be for India,” said Tanvee Gupta Jain, UBS India Economist.
 
CAD implies the country is

Current Account Deficit GDP IDFC First Bank UBS Securities India trade deficit RBI

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

