Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

India's crude oil imports from UAE likely to rise in coming months

Under pressure of russian crude, shipments from UAE has fallen 65 per cent in FY24 so far

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is expected to ramp up its purchase of crude oil from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the coming months following discussions between the two countries on the sidelines of the ongoing COP28 summit in Dubai, multiple sources in the know said.

The UAE has historically been India's third-largest source of crude.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It has suffered the largest drop in shipments since Indian refiners began to binge on Russian crude in 2022.

In the first six months of the current financial year (FY24), India has imported $3.2 billion worth of crude from the UAE, down from $9.35 billion in the same period of the preceding year, Commerce Department data showed.

The resultant 65 per cent fall is the highest for India's top 10 sources of crude oil.

Both countries have signed a free trade agreement, which went into effect in May 2022 and aims to raise non-oil trade to $100 billion by 2030.

Trade in hydrocarbons, however, will remain a major component given it makes up nearly 50 per cent of bilateral shipments, officials said.

“We expect more crude from UAE to arrive in the next few months. Discussions are currently underway at Dubai,” an official at a major refinery said.

He pointed out that the UAE is also set to ramp up exports of its flagship Murban grade of crude from as early as January 2024.

In August this year, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) executed their first crude oil transaction using the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) mechanism.

This is expected to reduce transaction costs, cut down delays in settlements, and improve predictability in trade, officials said.

Discussions in Dubai

The annual meeting of the United Nations Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, more commonly referred to as COP, is set to end on October 12.

The meeting is taking place at a time when nations are increasingly divided over how to achieve a substantial decline in global demand for oil and gas to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050.

Also Read

PM Modi leaves for his trip to France and UAE; check trip details here

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

CWC Qualifier Day 4 preview: Ireland seek recovery, Oman second victory

CWC Qualifier Day 10 preview: SL, SCO fight for four wins; IRE for first

Share of women with salaried jobs in urban India hits 6-year low in Q2

RBI to release master directions for hedging foreign exchange risks

EFTA deal with India could be signed before 2024 elections: Swiss envoy

Vision 2047 nearly ready, PM Modi to launch in January: NITI Aayog CEO

India seeks to resolve WTO import duty dispute with EU on ICT goods


After more than a year of securing major shipments of Russian crude, India is increasingly looking to re-establish supplies from its traditional partners in West Asia.

Top officials from state-owned oil marketing companies have travelled to the summit and meetings have taken place with other major global oil companies, multiple people in the know have confirmed.

In October, the share of Russian crude in India's imports slipped to 33 per cent, down from September's 35 per cent, and much lower than its historic high of 42 per cent, Reuters reported.

This has happened even as the share of Saudi Arabia and Iraq has crept up in recent months.

Estimates made by London-based commodity data analytics provider Vortexa, which tracks ship movements to estimate imports, showed imports from Saudi Arabia rose to 924,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, up from 523,000 bpd the previous month,

Meanwhile, Russian shipments to India slipped 8 per cent to 1.55 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, down from 1.62 million bpd in September.

Since April, the majority of Russian oil sold to India has been on the Dubai benchmark, with an average discount level of $8-10 per barrel.

Topics : Crude Oil Price India UAE Russia

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon