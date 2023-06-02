India's forex reserves fall for second straight week at $589.14 billion



That was a decrease of $4.34 billion from the previous week.

India's foreign exchange reserves fell for a second consecutive week and stood at a one-month low of $589.14 billion as of May 26, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) data showed on Friday.



The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee.

Reserves had fallen by $6.05 billion in the week ended May 19, the biggest fall in more than three months.



Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the RBI's reserves.

Also Read RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement India's forex reserves edge towards $600 billion, hit near 1-year high RBI's forex reserves rise for fifth straight week to $564.07 billion India's forex reserves up $1.65 bn to $586.4 bn, shows RBI data Defending GDP figures, former CEA K Subramanian attacks his predecessor India is taking its place on global economic map due to Modi: Rajnath Singh Rooftop solar capacity increased 6.35% to 485 MW in Jan-Mar: Mercom Coal production up 7.10% YoY at 76.26 MT in May, dispatch rises 5.7% MoM Vedanta-Foxconn setback shows cracks in Modi's $24 bn manufacturing push



The rupee ended at 82.3050 on Friday to record its best week in five.

The rupee rose 0.1% in the week ended May 26, having traded in a range of 82.5575 to 82.8500.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Savio D'Souza)