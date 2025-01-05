India's FY25 GDP growth likely to remain in 6.4-6.8% range: Experts

Three weeks before the Union Budget for FY26, the National Statistics Office will release the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY25 on January 7 amid a moderation in growth expectations. Experts, however, say resilience in rural demand, along with sustained agricultural and services-sector output, will keep India on a growth path towards achieving 6.4-6.8 per cent expansion in FY25. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lowered the growth projection for this financial year to 6.6 per cent from an earlier estimate of 7.2 per cent. The central bank’s Financial Stability Report said