India's GDP uptick for economic heavy-weights, shows OECD data

The latest quarterly economic growth rate figures of India’s peers among large economies have broadly seen an improvement.

China, Japan, the United States (US), and the United Kingdom (UK) have shown a stronger rate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter (Q2) of calendar year 2023 (CY23) compared to the previous quarter, shows data from the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Germany’s negative growth moderated in the second quarter. These five are the largest economies if one excludes India.