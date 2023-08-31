Confirmation

Weak monsoon may impact rural demand: Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan

Nestle expands ready to eat line with a+ Masala Millets

Suresh Narayanan

Nestlé India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan

Sanjeeb MukherjeeAkshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Food inflation continues to remain a cause of concern and while things are stable at the moment, it is necessary to keep a close watch on it, said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India on Thursday.

He pointed out that the current 30 per cent deficit in monsoon and the El Nino effect, which has not played out fully, could have an impact on demand.

“Even though it may sound speculative, if the rural sector gets badly impacted, then there will be an impact on rural demand,” Narayanan added.

The rural sector accounts for 20 per cent of Nestle India’s total demand.

“However, today I would put it in the realm of crystal gazing. One really has not fully absorbed the impact of the shortfall in monsoon so far, because one is expecting that there will be some uptick in September. If that happens, we will be back in sunshine once again,” he further said.

Demand, he said, continues to be fairly stable and robust including in Tier 2 to Tier 6 towns. “We can look forward to a good festive season,” he added.

Speaking to Business Standard on the sidelines, Narayanan said that milk prices can see a cut going forward as the flush season will provide some relief.

Narayanan was speaking at the launch of a+ Masala Millets. The maker of Maggi noodles is expanding its ready-to-eat line with the introduction of bajra-based millet snacks in the Rs 100 crore a+ brand.

“Millet as a category will take time to grow and will not immediately unlock a new opportunity for us. However, Gen-z is very conscious when it comes to choosing what they eat and that makes me hopeful about this product,” Narayanan added.

Innovation, he added, currently contributes to about 5 per cent of sales.

The company had started its millet journey with the launch of the ragi variant of Ceregrow—its baby food brand. It also has on offer a jowar variant of cereal brand Koko Crunch and a millet-based version of cold malt beverage Milo.

Going forward, Narayanan said there are plans to induct millets across its portfolio, 

"Millets in some avatar will come to Maggi as well", he said, adding, "They will make a significant part of the nutrition thrust of the company."
FMCG Nestle India Rural income Indian monsoon

