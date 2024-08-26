Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Economy / News / India's growth likely slowed to 6.9% last qtr as govt spending lagged: Poll

India's growth likely slowed to 6.9% last qtr as govt spending lagged: Poll

Growth in Asia's third-largest economy had been well above 7 per cent during previous quarters thanks to strong capital expenditure by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian economy, Economy

Official GDP growth releases for the preceding few quarters have surpassed predictions | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters BENGALURU
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's economic growth likely moderated and grew at its slowest pace in a year in the April-June quarter due to lower government spending amid a national election that concluded in June, a Reuters poll found.
Growth in Asia's third-largest economy had been well above 7 per cent during previous quarters thanks to strong capital expenditure by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to secure a third term in the election.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
However, holding back on public spending ahead of the parliamentary elections has hurt growth. While the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came back to power, it lost its outright majority in the lower house.
In the April-June quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) was forecast to have grown an annual 6.9 per cent, down from 7.8 per cent in the preceding quarter, the Aug.19-26 poll of 52 economists showed. Forecasts ranged from 6.0 per cent to 8.1 per cent.
The government is scheduled to announce data for the April-June quarter on Friday.
If the median forecast is realised, India will remain the world's fastest growing major economy.

More From This Section

India imported crude oil worth $14.7 billion from Russia in the June quarter (Q1), according to government data. This was 25 per cent more than the same period last year, with higher availability and India's growing appetite for Russian crude vis-à-v

India ramped up Russia crude oil imports in June quarter: Govt data

T V Somanathan, Cabinet Secretary-designate

UPS no burden on future govts: Cabinet Secretary-designate Somanathan

PremiumGrowth in gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to have moderated in the June quarter this financial year owing to a slowdown in key drivers because of the Lok Sabha elections and a high base effect, according to analysts.

India's GDP growth likely to have moderated in June quarter: Analysts

PremiumThe Department of Expenditure (DoE) in the Ministry of Finance is likely to put out operational framework for implementing the unified pension scheme (UPS). This framework will outline the modalities for various scenarios, including individuals who

New pension norms in the works; finance ministry to meet state govts

Insurance, pension

Cabinet nod to assured 50% of salary as pension for central govt employees

Official GDP growth releases for the preceding few quarters have surpassed predictions.
"The public spending slowdown was significant both by the centre and the states, especially on the capex front. So, there is the transitory element of growth slowdown. However...private consumption growth was better than the previous quarter and overall manufacturing and non-public services were steady," said Dhiraj Nim, an economist at ANZ.
"I will be watching out for how strong the private consumption revival is because that would perhaps tell us how sustainable growth rates become over the coming quarters."
Going forward, growth was expected to moderate, averaging 7.0 per cent this fiscal year and 6.7 per cent in the next, unchanged from a previous poll.
While economic growth in the previous quarter was close to 8 per cent, consumption - accounting for over 50 per cent of GDP - grew just half that pace.
To boost consumption, the government assigned billions of dollars to rural spending and job creation in its first post-election budget.
The economy was expected to grow 6.5-7.0 per cent this fiscal year, the latest government estimates showed.
"We anticipate a modest improvement in domestic demand, although it has not yet emerged as a significant driver of growth...the sustained weakness in core inflation suggests that real consumption recovery is still a few quarters away," noted Kunal Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale.
Consumer price inflation, 3.54 per cent in July, was expected to average around 4.5 per cent this fiscal year and next.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumThe Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken a significant step in enhancing model risk management (MRM) protocols for regulated entities (REs), issuing draft guidelines on 'Regulatory Principles for Management of Model Risks in Credit'. The guidelines

RBI's new credit risk standards are game changer for Indian economy

PremiumAshima Goyal, external member, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)

'Would have liked to see RBI-staff MPC members also dissent sometimes'

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Sitharaman, Goyal to attend India-Singapore ministerial meet on Monday

woman employment

Unemployment among women increased in first quarter, shows PLFS data

foreign exchange

India's foreign exchange reserves rise by $4.54 billion to $674.66 billion

Topics : Indian Economy economic growth GDP data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon