Home / Economy / News / India's foreign exchange reserves rise by $4.54 billion to $674.66 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves rise by $4.54 billion to $674.66 billion

Gold reserves rose by $865 million during the week, while Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $60 million

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.54 billion to $674.66 billion in the week ended August 16, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India. The total reserves increased on the back of a rise in foreign currency assets, which grew by $3.6 billion during the week.

In the week ended August 9, the reserves had decreased by $4.8 billion to $670.119 billion after hitting an all-time high of $674.91 billion in the week ended August 2.
Gold reserves rose by $865 million during the week, while Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $60 million.

Topics : Foreign exchange reserves Indian Economy Indian markets

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

