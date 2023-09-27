close
India's inclusion in JP Morgan bond index marginally credit positive: Fitch

Fitch estimated that inclusion in the GBI-EM indexes could facilitate approximately $24 billion in passive inflows into government bonds between June 2024 and March 2025

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Fitch Ratings stated on Wednesday that the inclusion of Indian sovereign bonds in JP Morgan's key emerging-market bond indexes will have "marginal" positive effects on India's credit profile in the near term. The rating agency noted that while this move could diversify the investor base for Indian government securities and slightly lower funding costs, its immediate impact on India's credit profile is expected to be minimal.

The agency highlighted that India's high levels of government debt and interest payments relative to revenue are key weaknesses in its credit profile. However, the agency added that the impact of India's inclusion in the JP Morgan Global Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) on these fiscal credit metrics is likely to be limited, especially in the short term.

Fitch further noted that India's sovereign financing costs are currently minimally affected by external factors, given the dominant role of domestic financing. Yet, this could change if the share of non-resident holdings of government securities significantly increases while fiscal metrics remain weak.

The rating agency also commented on the potential behavioural impacts of the move. "Increased exposure to foreign investor sentiment could, in theory, encourage Indian authorities to pursue macroeconomic stability and fiscal prudence over the longer term. However, inclusion in the JP Morgan GBI-EM index is unlikely to significantly alter India's fiscal policy approach," it said.

Fitch estimated that inclusion in the GBI-EM indexes could facilitate approximately $24 billion in passive inflows into government bonds between June 2024 and March 2025. The agency suggested that these inflows could be greater if other indexes also opt to include Indian government securities.

In conclusion, Fitch said that increased foreign investment in India's government securities is likely to yield additional, albeit small, benefits. A diversified investor base could reduce the risk of crowding out domestic financial institutions, thereby granting them more flexibility to extend credit to the private sector and potentially stimulating further development of domestic capital markets.

Topics : Fitch Ratings JP Morgan sovereign bonds India’s sovereign bonds

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

