JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

The chances of inclusion of India in JP Morgan's emerging market bond index are increasing ahead of its scheduled rebalancing this month, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Thursday. This is likely to lower the borrowing costs in the country.

The report said that index providers are "increasingly tilted" to include India to fill the gap expected due to Russia's exclusion.

Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been taking feedback from foreign banks to better handle increased custodian flows from foreign investors. Currently, JP Morgan assigns a maximum of 10 per cent weightage to a country.

According to Goldman Sachs, India's entry could lead to Mumbai's debt market seeing inflows as high as $30 billion over time.





Also Read: Bank of India raises Rs 2,000 cr via tier II bonds at coupon rate of 7.88% The RBI and banks are also discussing aspects related to the settlement of securities accounting for global market hours, registration issues and matters related to know-your-customer (KYC) norms, ET said.

Reuters, earlier on Thursday, reported that a review from JP Morgan kept investors active.

Also Read HDFC Bank stock to see inflow of $29 million on NSE rebalancing: Nuvama IndusInd Bank likely to get added to MSCI during Aug rebalancing exercise New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley Analysts turn cautious on Asian markets; India remains an outlier Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China Fund review: ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund Cashfree Payments launches one-step UPI payment solution for businesses Bank of India raises Rs 2,000 cr via tier II bonds at coupon rate of 7.88% Govt exempts investment trusts, ETFs from capital gains tax in GIFT City Rupee bond curve steepens as RBI changes rules for bank investing

While traders expect Indian bonds to remain an attractive bet for foreign investors, they "may not go heavily long unless there is any fresh trigger like material progress on the index inclusion front," Ashutosh Tikekar, head of global markets - India at BNP Paribas was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Foreign investors bought bonds worth Rs 4,530 crore ($545.5 million) on a net basis in August under the "Fully Accessible Route" (FAR), the biggest such purchase since May.