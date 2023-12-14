Sensex (1.34%)
70514.20 + 929.60
Nifty (1.23%)
21182.70 + 256.35
Nifty Midcap (1.31%)
45534.30 + 587.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.98%)
6880.45 + 66.70
Nifty Bank (1.36%)
47732.30 + 640.05
Heatmap

India's logistics cost between 7.8% and 8.9% of GDP in FY22: NCAER

The World Bank has also reviewed the methodology and has acknowledged it has an appropriate baseline and framework to fine-tune it in the future, government officials said on Thursday

Logistics

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s logistics cost is in the range of 7.8-8.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the financial year 2022, lower than the past private survey estimates of more than 10 per cent of GDP.

The logistics cost has been computed by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). The task was commissioned to the economic think-tank by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The World Bank has also reviewed the methodology and has acknowledged it has an appropriate baseline and framework to fine-tune it in the future, government officials said on Thursday.

The cost has been calculated based on the secondary data sources, including transportation cost, warehousing and storage cost, auxiliary support services cost, packaging cost, insurance cost, and other operations cost.

DPIIT secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh launched a report ‘Logistics Cost in India: Assessment and Long-Term Framework’ that is poised to play a key role in optimising logistics efficiency and enhancing India's global competitiveness. He added that through the report, a framework is being developed which will be used to calculate credible logistics cost estimates.

“The kind of investment that India is making in both physical and digital infrastructure... all that is creating an enabling environment where we will start getting good and credible data, on the basis of which, we can do data-based planning and ultimately data-based policymaking as well,” DPIIT secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

NCAER Professor Poonam Munjal said that logistics cost calculated are quick estimates. Going forward, by use of more granular data, these numbers will be refined further. “These are ballpark numbers... and we prefer to keep them in ranges,” Munjal told reporters in a briefing.

At present, the government is going by certain estimates, suggesting India's logistics cost stands at about 13-14 per cent of the country's GDP (gross domestic product).

Globally, there are different methodologies to calculate logistics costs at a macroeconomy level. In the past, Amstrong and Associated in 2017 estimated that logistics cost in India was 13 per cent of GDP in 2016 and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in 2015 estimated that the cost was 10.9 per cent of Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2015.

Also Read

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

Fitch upgrades India's mid-term GDP growth forecast to 6.2% from 5.5%

Indian real GDP grew 7.8% in April-June quarter; lower than RBI's estimates

Net direct tax collection at Rs 10.64 trn in Apr-Nov, 58.34% of BE

Indian oil product demand growth to slow ahead: International Energy Agency

Procurement from govt's GeM portal may reach Rs 3.5 trillion this fiscal

From -0.52% to 0.26%, WPI inflation hits 8-month high in November

Capex on national highways rose to Rs 2.4 trl in 2022-23: Nitin Gadkari


The government believes that past estimates lack a conclusive and scientific calculation framework. The endeavour now is to capture ‘origin-destination (O-D) pair-wise, commodity-wise, geography-wise’ data that is critical for accurate estimations.

DPIIT Special Secretary, Sumita Dawra said that logistics cost has serious implications on the country’s manufacturing sector, export competitiveness, global positioning. “Due to the lack of data in the public domain for the critical components of logistics cost, the non-official/floating estimates of India’s logistics cost lack credibility. Hence, a need was felt to develop a scientific logistics cost calculation framework that is inclusive and stands the test of statistical and data-based methods,” Dawra said.

R Dinesh, President, CII said that with this report, an effort has been made to clearly quantify the logistics costs and identify the components that constitute the logistics costs. “The report is very timely, as it supports India’s initiative to build its manufacturing sector,” he said.

The commerce and industry ministry has urged the finance ministry to fix the issue of an inverted duty structure on around 13-14 products in the Union Budget that will be presented on February 1, 2024.

“The ministry always shares such a list of goods, where customs duty on components is higher than the finished products. We have given our inputs to the finance ministry to look at that. An inverted duty structure is not economically efficient,” a senior government official said on Thursday.
Topics : Logistics industry transport system India GDP India growth

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon