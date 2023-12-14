Sensex (1.34%)
70514.20 + 929.60
Nifty (1.23%)
21182.70 + 256.35
Nifty Midcap (1.31%)
45534.30 + 587.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.98%)
6880.45 + 66.70
Nifty Bank (1.36%)
47732.30 + 640.05
Heatmap

India's WPI inflation in November accelerates to 8-month high of 0.26%

The uptick in factory gate inflation comes days after retail inflation bucked the downward trend and touched a three-month high in November due to a seasonal spike in vegetable prices

WPI inflation soars to 14-mth high; rises to 4.43% in May from 3.18% in Apr

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Breaking the seven-month long deflationary streak, India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation rate turned positive in November. The data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday showed that the inflation in factory gate prices touched an eight-month high of 0.26 per cent in November, up from -0.52 per cent in October.

This return of the wholesale inflation rate to positive territory comes on the back of a fading high base effect and an increase in the prices of food articles, minerals, machinery & equipment, computer, electronics & optical products, motor vehicles, and transport equipment, among others, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier in November last year, the wholesale inflation rate had stood at 6.12 per cent.

Inflation in food prices rose to a three-month high of 8.18 per cent from 2.53 per cent in the previous month, led by acceleration in the prices of onion (101.24 per cent), pulses (21.64 per cent), vegetables (10.44 per cent), paddy (10.44 per cent), fruits (8.37 per cent), and milk (7.95 per cent).

Meanwhile, the prices of other food articles like wheat (2.55 per cent), cereals (7.12 per cent), and protein-rich items like egg, meat, and fish (1.44 per cent) decelerated during the month.

Besides, the data also showed that though the deflation in prices of manufactured products (-0.64 per cent) narrowed, it continued for the ninth consecutive month in November, compared to -1.13 per cent in October. This was led by continued contraction in the prices of food products (-1.64 per cent), vegetable and animal oil (-18.43 per cent), textiles (-3.52 per cent), paper (-8.28 per cent), chemicals (-6.13 per cent), metals (-1.54 per cent), rubber (-0.86 per cent), and steel (-3.81 per cent).

Moreover, the contraction in fuel prices (-4.61 per cent) continued for the seventh consecutive month, led by the continuing contraction in prices of high-speed diesel (-13.07 per cent). However, the prices of petrol (0.69 per cent) and liquefied petroleum gas (5.57 per cent) saw acceleration in the month.

Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CARE Ratings, says that the WPI crossed into positive territory for the first time in this financial year due to a sharp uptick in wholesale food inflation along with the fading base effect, even as deflation persisted in manufacturing products and fuel and power segments.

“For the remainder of the financial year 2024, we expect a subdued WPI inflation below 2 per cent. Upside risks could emanate from food price pressures. However, expected deflationary trend in the manufacturing segment, aided by lower metals prices and a sharp correction in global crude oil prices, would limit any significant upward movement in the WPI index,” she added.

Also Read

WPI inflation in Nov at 0.26%, returns to positive territory after 7 months

WPI-based inflation increases slightly to -0.52% in Aug vs -1.36% in July

July WPI-based inflation comes at -1.36% as food prices skyrocket

No policy for troubled times: Does inflation targeting really work?

WPI inflation in May falls to over 7-year low of -3.48%, shows govt data

Capex on national highways rose to Rs 2.4 trl in 2022-23: Nitin Gadkari

Centre cuts logistics costs to below 9% of GDP with higher state spending

Focus on design, IP creation key to India's rise as product nation: IT secy

Tamil Nadu's electronics export on road to $8 billion, says minister

Net new women EPFO subscribers addition rises to 2.87 million in FY23


Echoing similar views, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA Ratings, says that the uptrend in domestic food prices as well as an unfavourable base is expected to push up the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) WPI inflation to 1.5-1.7 per cent in December 2023.

“Nevertheless, the headline print is unlikely to increase substantially thereafter, amid expectations of commodity prices remaining benign,” she added.
 
The uptick in factory gate inflation comes days after retail inflation bucked the downward trend and touched a three-month high in November due to a seasonal spike in vegetable prices. Although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks retail inflation for its monetary policy, the uptick in WPI would end up impacting the Consumer Price Index (CPI), albeit with a time lag.

Last week, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI had unanimously kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for a fifth consecutive policy review, as the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that intermittent vegetable price shocks could once again push up headline inflation in November and December. However, the monetary policy would look through such one-off shocks, though it needs to stay alert to the risk of such shocks becoming generalised.
Topics : WPI inflation Inflation data CARE Ratings Economists Indian Economy

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon