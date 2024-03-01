Gaining momentum: Petro product exports fire up after fall in January

India’s petroleum product exports, one of the country’s biggest export earners, rose 23 per cent in February compared to the previous month, arresting the growing clout of the United States in Europe's lucrative fuel market, according to industry officials and ship tracking data. This comes as oil tankers sailed around Africa to avoid the conflict-struck Red Sea route.

In January 2024, India’s oil product exports had fallen by 19 per cent compared to December 2023. Shipments of diesel, India's largest fuel export to Europe, its most lucrative market, had crashed by 82 per cent.

February sales of diesel to Europe