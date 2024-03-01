Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gaining momentum: Petro product exports fire up after fall in January

In Feb, country regains market share in diesel shipments, India's most-valued export to Europe, putting a check on US expansion

Petro product exports fire up after fall in January
Premium

S Dinakar Amritsar
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:08 PM IST
India’s petroleum product exports, one of the country’s biggest export earners, rose 23 per cent in February compared to the previous month, arresting the growing clout of the United States in Europe's lucrative fuel market, according to industry officials and ship tracking data. This comes as oil tankers sailed around Africa to avoid the conflict-struck Red Sea route.

In January 2024, India’s oil product exports had fallen by 19 per cent compared to December 2023. Shipments of diesel, India's largest fuel export to Europe, its most lucrative market, had crashed by 82 per cent.

February sales of diesel to Europe

Also Read

Red Sea crisis: Implications of Houthi attacks on global trade, security

Reports of extra 10% GST on diesel cars false, says Union Minister Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari moots extra 10% GST on diesel vehicles, then clears air

Delhi govt to allow diesel, petrol vehicles to be converted into EVs

Indian petroleum export earnings hit as Red Sea conflict intensifies

Foreign exchange reserves rise by $2.9 billion to $619 billion: RBI data

Truck freight rates for major metros inch up in February: CMIE data

Vedanta, CIL, Ola among the 50 players bidding for critical mineral blocks

WTO: Fighting for rights of small fishermen, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Day after Q3 GDP surprise, analysts raise growth forecast for FY25

Topics : GST on petroleum products Petroleum sector India trade policy Diesel prices Indian markets Europe economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon