Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's trade gap widens in March as Trump roils markets with tariff war

India's trade gap widens in March as Trump roils markets with tariff war

The gap between exports and imports stood at $21.54 billion last month, the trade data showed Tuesday

trade, containers, shipping, import, export

Exports in March rose 0.7 per cent to $41.97 billion from a year earlier, while imports grew 11.4 per cent to $63.51 billion | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Shruti Srivastava
   
India’s trade deficit widened in March, even as policymakers and exporters in the South Asian nation scramble to shield themselves from US President Donald Trump’s global tariff war. 
 
The gap between exports and imports stood at $21.54 billion last month, the trade data showed Tuesday. This is higher than the $15.5 billion deficit forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey. The trade deficit in February had narrowed to $14.05 billion, the lowest in more than three years.
 
Exports in March rose 0.7 per cent to $41.97 billion from a year earlier, while imports grew 11.4 per cent to $63.51 billion, the data showed. 
 
 
The last financial year “was difficult with so many things happening around the world,” Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters at a press briefing in New Delhi, referring to rising geopolitical tensions. India’s overall exports in the last financial year crossed $820 billion, he added.
 
The reading comes as the South Asian nation rushes to evade the worst of Trump’s trade actions. Indian exporters have been urging New Delhi officials to seal a bilateral trade deal with the US as soon as possible. In February, the two nations had agreed to conclude the first tranche of the pact by fall of this year.
 

More From This Section

Financial stress

Wholesale price inflation cools to six-month low of 2.05% in March

WPI, WPI Inflation

India's wholesale inflation eases to 2.05% in March on food, fuel prices

PremiumEthanol

Govt to set fresh target of 30% ethanol blending in petrol by 2030

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal likely to visit Europe this month to boost trade, investment ties

PremiumDeposit interest, rate cuts

Deposit interest rate cuts likely to be moderate in current cycle

Topics : India trade policy India trade Trump tariffs India trade deficit trade deficit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon