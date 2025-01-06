India's services PMI hits 59.3 in Dec 2024, indicating strong growth

The final India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December 2024 rose to 59.3 points, an increase from 58.4 points recorded in November, signalling growth in the country’s services sector, the HSBC Final India Services PMI, compiled by S&P Global, reported on Monday.
The slight dip was observed in November, when the PMI fell to to 58.4 from 58.5 in October, did not deter the sector's overall momentum. The HSBC Final India PMI, also reflected positive trends during this period, highlighting growth in both hiring and sales. Ines Lam, economist at HSBC, said, “India’s services companies expressed strong optimism in December as business activity growth surged to a four-month high. Forward-looking indicators such as new business and future activity suggested that the strong performance will likely continue in the near future. The easing of input price inflation in the month also supported business sentiment. Strength in the services PMI stands in contrast with the growing signs of a slowdown in the manufacturing industry.”
Manufacturing PMI hits 12-month low
India's manufacturing PMI for December 2024 slipped to a 12-month low at 56.4. The drop was attributed to softer rates of expansion in production and fresh business orders. The lowest manufacturing PMI in 2024 earier had been observed in November and January 2024, at 56.5.
The PMI is a critical economic indicator derived from a survey of business executives in key industries. It assesses several aspects of business activity, including employment, production levels, new orders, supplier deliveries, and inventory levels. The responses are weighted and consolidated into a single index number, providing insights into the health and trajectory of the services sector.
A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a figure below 50 signifies contraction.