India should be part of RCEP, CPTPP: Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam

India should be a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said on Thursday.

India pulled out of the RCEP in 2019 after entering negotiations in 2013. The RCEP bloc comprises 10 ASEAN group members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and their six FTA partners - China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

"India should be a part of RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) and CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) and become a member," Subrahmanyam said at an event organised by industry body Assocham.

 

CPTPP is a free trade bloc spanning five continents, made up of Pacific rim countries of Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan.

"I don't think we have captured the 'China plus one' opportunity as much as we could have," he said, adding that countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, and Mexico have probably benefited more from 'China plus one' than India.

Subrahmanyam said India is one of the shining stars on the global horizon, policy consistency and reforms that have led to a spectacular growth path.

"We ended last fiscal year at about 8.2 per cent growth rate and are poised to be the third largest economy by 2027.

"Today, our contribution to incremental global growth is about 20 per cent, and which will only increase," he said.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

