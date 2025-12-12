'India-Sweden economic corridor positioned for robust expansion'

Business Sweden -- the Swedish Trade and Invest Council -- expects its investments in India to grow sharply over the next five years, potentially doubling from current levels.

“India-Sweden economic corridor is set for a robust expansion,” Heinonen said.

This optimistic outlook builds on the fact that Swedish companies invested a total of $2.5 billion in India over the last six years, highlighting the expanding economic corridor between the two nations.

Swedish companies continue to expand in India as well led by Volvo, Ericsson, and IKEA with sustainability emerging as a major