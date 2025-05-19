Monday, May 19, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India-UK free trade agreement: Textiles exports to pip Pakistan, Turkiye

India-UK free trade agreement: Textiles exports to pip Pakistan, Turkiye

India's apparel and home textiles shipments to the UK attract an 8-12 per cent import duty, that would be scrapped under the FTA expected to come into force in calendar year 2026

India UK TARDE, India, UK, INDIA UK
Premium

Icra expects India’s textile export volumes to the UK to double from their current levels in the next 5-6 years after the revised zero tariffs kick in, requiring exporters to ramp up their capacities.

Vikas Dhoot New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom should enable it to surge past Pakistan and Turkey to emerge as the third largest supplier of apparel and textiles to the UK, with its exports set to get a level-playing field against rivals like Bangladesh, Vietnam and Pakistan that enjoy duty-free market access.
 
India’s apparel and home textiles shipments to the UK attract an 8-12 per cent import duty, that would be scrapped under the FTA expected to come into force in calendar year 2026, with tariffs eliminated on 99 per cent of Indian goods. While the EU and the
Topics : free trade agreement Textiles Industries Pakistan Turkey India-UK Free Trade FTA

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon