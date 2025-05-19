India-UK free trade agreement: Textiles exports to pip Pakistan, Turkiye

India’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom should enable it to surge past Pakistan and Turkey to emerge as the third largest supplier of apparel and textiles to the UK, with its exports set to get a level-playing field against rivals like Bangladesh, Vietnam and Pakistan that enjoy duty-free market access.

India’s apparel and home textiles shipments to the UK attract an 8-12 per cent import duty, that would be scrapped under the FTA expected to come into force in calendar year 2026, with tariffs eliminated on 99 per cent of Indian goods. While the EU and the