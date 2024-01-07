India-US forum to discuss import monitoring system for laptops, PCs

India’s decision to implement an import monitoring system for laptops, personal computers and information technology (IT) hardware will come up for discussions when the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) — the country’s bilateral platform with the US — convenes a meeting later this week.

India has earlier cited national security concerns as a rationale behind its decision, which remains a sticking point as the US has once again sought an explanation. Last month, the US had raised questions regarding India’s decision at the World Trade Organization.

“The US wants to understand the need for putting in place such a system and has sought