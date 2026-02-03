India-US trade deal: Agriculture and dairy kept out of the purview

Before the Central government categorically stated that sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy have been kept out of the purview of the India-US trade deal, and that India had adhered to its stated position in all negotiations, scepticism ran high about the impact the agreement could have on the livelihoods of Indian farmers.

The pessimism was fuelled by repeated statements from US authorities suggesting that agriculture was not entirely off the table.

US Secretary for Agriculture Brooke Rollins, in a post on X, while thanking President Donald Trump for finalising a trade deal with India that “delivers for American farmers”, said the agreement would enable higher exports of American farm products to the Indian market, lowering prices and, in turn, boosting rural incomes in the US.

“The new US-India deal will export more American farm products to India’s massive market, pumping cash into rural America,” she said.

Rollins added that in 2024, America’s agricultural trade deficit with India stood at $1.3 billion, and the deal would help reduce that deficit in an important market for the US.

The Opposition Congress and others sought clarification from the government on what concessions, if any, had been offered to the US on agriculture — something the government clarified later in the day.

Data show that US agricultural exports to India have been growing at a much faster pace even outside the trade deal. In calendar year 2024, the US exported $2.2 billion worth of agricultural products to India, while imports from India were valued at over $6.2 billion.

US Department of Agriculture (USDA) data show that between January and November 2025, US exports of agricultural and related products to India rose by nearly 34 per cent, while imports from India grew by 5 per cent.

However, with the trade deal in place, several commentators said this imbalance could narrow, with the pace of Indian exports to the US strengthening further.

Rice exporters said President Trump’s announcement of slashing US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent could give them an opportunity to increase shipments to the US — a small but valuable market for Indian rice.

In a statement, the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) welcomed the deal, calling it a significant reset in trade conditions at a time when India is entering a new rice production season with record output and strong export readiness.

India’s rice exports to the US grew even after Trump raised tariffs to 50 per cent last year, according to IREF data. In FY25, India exported 274,213 metric tonnes of basmati rice to the US, valued at Rs 2,849.16 crore, with an average realisation of Rs 103,903 per tonne.

In dollar terms, basmati exports stood at $337.10 million, with an average price of $1,229.33 per tonne. Non-basmati rice exports in FY25 amounted to 61,341 metric tonnes, valued at Rs 462.50 crore ($54.64 million), at an average price of $890.73 per tonne.

The momentum continued in FY26. Between April and November 2025, basmati rice exports to the US reached 199,558 metric tonnes, valued at Rs 1,749.17 crore ($201.13 million). Non-basmati shipments during this period stood at 40,960 metric tonnes, valued at Rs 284.12 crore ($32.71 million).

“While average realisations softened compared to the previous year, volumes remained robust, reinforcing the view that Indian rice remains essential for US buyers and consumers,” IREF said.

Monthly shipment data further underscore this trend. In September 2025, India exported 22,668 metric tonnes of rice to the US, compared with 21,329 metric tonnes in September 2024, even as values moderated. October 2025 saw a sharper jump, with volumes rising to 29,015 metric tonnes from 22,606 metric tonnes a year earlier.

November 2025 exports also exceeded the previous year at 24,156 metric tonnes, compared with 21,723 metric tonnes in November 2024. “These gains came despite the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff, highlighting the structural strength of India’s rice export competitiveness,” the IREF said.

S Sankarasubramanian, chairman of the Fertiliser Association of India and managing director and chief executive officer of Coromandel International Ltd, said that while India’s agrochemical exports to the US are currently modest at around $700 million, the sharp escalation of tariffs over the past year had begun to weigh on competitiveness and planning decisions.

“The correction improves market attractiveness and opens up room for Indian manufacturers to strengthen technology-led partnerships, particularly in specialised and sustainable nutrient solutions,” he said.