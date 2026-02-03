CBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2026 released at cbse.gov.in; steps to download

The hall tickets for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 exams have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). On the official website, cbse.gov.in, students may check and download their CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card.

The application number and date of birth are the login credentials for the CBSE 10th and 12th hall tickets in 2026. Exams for CBSE grades 10 and 12 will start on February 17. More than 40 lakh students have signed up to take the CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th hall ticket 2026?

· Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

· Press on CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card 2026 PDF link

· Use application number, date of birth as the needed in the login credentials

· CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card 2026 will be available for download on the screen

· Save CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy for later use.

Details mentioned in the board exams admit card 2026

· Candidate's name,

· Roll number,

· Exam date,

· Exam centre address,

· Shift timings,

Class 10 Exam Schedule (Phase 1)

· Theory exams: February 17 to March 11, 2026.

· Mathematics (Standard/Basic): February 17, 2026

· English (Language & Literature): February 21, 2026

· Science: February 25, 2026

· Hindi (Course A & B): March 2, 2026

· Social Science: March 7, 2026

· Revised Subjects (originally March 3): Rescheduled to March 11, 2026.

Class 12 Exam Schedule

· Theory exams: February 17 to April 10, 2026.

· Physics: February 20, 2026

· Accountancy: February 24, 2026

· Chemistry: February 28, 2026

· Mathematics / Applied Maths: March 9, 2026

· English Core / Elective: March 12, 2026

· Hindi Core / Elective: March 16, 2026

· Economics: March 18, 2026

· Biology: March 27, 2026

Additional information of board exams 2026

· Practical Exams: Regular practical exams for major schools are held between January 1 and February 14, 2026.

· Attendance: A minimum of 75% attendance is mandatory to appear for these exams.