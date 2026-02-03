Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Dhurandhar: The Revenge poster out as Ranveer Singh confirms teaser time

Dhurandhar: The Revenge poster out as Ranveer Singh confirms teaser time

Ranveer Singh dropped an intriguing poster of Dhurandhar 2 to declare that the Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser will be released today at 12:12 pm. The first part continues to dominate and pull crowds

Dhurundhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Out Date Time

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dhurandhar 2 teaser date: Even after its successful OTT debut, Dhurandhar continues to captivate audiences. Now, attention has firmly shifted to what filmmaker Aditya Dhar has in store next. After weeks of teasing fans, Ranveer Singh has finally unveiled a striking new poster, officially announcing that the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will drop today at 12:12 pm.
 
The interesting poster that Aditya Dhar's team posted a few moments ago formally revealed the movie's title. They also disclosed that the teaser will be released at 12:12 p.m. The team stated that the movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on March 19, 2026, in theaters across the globe.
 

Dhurandhar 2 teaser date and time revealed

“Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM,” says the caption. Since the announcement of Dhurandhar Part 2, the public has been anxiously anticipating what lies next.
 
The makers are finally releasing the shocking teaser for Dhurandhar: The Revenge today, February 3, 2026, after keeping fans waiting for days and teasing them with little details.
 
Additionally, the producers confirmed the return of Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi to the much awaited sequel by hashtagging them. According to Mid-Day, Vicky Kaushal will be joining the cast in addition to the original cast. However, the makers have not confirmed it. 

Also Read

Rohit Shetty

Firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home; murder bid case registered

Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 box office day 1: Film sees slow start amid clash with Border 2

Dhurandhar OTT release

Dhurandhar OTT release sparks backlash, fans slam censored Netflix version

Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2

Border 2 box office dips on day 7 as Sunny Deol war drama holds firm

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar hits ₹1,000 cr in India, Ranveer Singh creates Bollywood history

More about the Dhurandhar 2

Audiences have expressed a great interest in the sequel after the first movie's popularity. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly received Dhurandhar: The Revenge an A (Adults Only) certificate for its one-minute and forty-eight-second teaser. It is anticipated that the teaser will uphold the franchise's reputation for gritty, action-packed narrative.
 
Yash's highly anticipated Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 will face off at the box office. Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is also scheduled for release on the same day, which would increase the competition. On March 19, Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theaters.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, debuted on December 5. Ranveer played an Indian spy in the movie who broke into Karachi's underworld and broke their connection to terrorist organizations.
 
Dhurandhar has made over ₹1300 crore globally, making it one of the biggest hits in Bollywood history. Currently, it is gaining viewership on the OTT platform as well on Netflix.
   

More From This Section

68th Grammy Awards 2026

Grammy Awards 2026: Dalai Lama wins first Grammys, check full winners list

Arundhati Roy

Arundhati's Annie: How a cult film captured the architects of a generation

Dhurandhar OTT release

Top OTT releases this week: Big films and binge-worthy shows to watch

Border 2

Border 2 box office Day 5: Sunny Deol's film enters Rs 200 crore milestone

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh walks away from Bollywood playback, explains reason in post

Topics : Ranveer Singh Indian film industry Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS-India Trade DealGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareInstagram Close Friend FeatureSensex TodayPersonal Finance