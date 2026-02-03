Income tax calculator after Budget 2026: Rs 6-50 lakh tax break-up

The Union Budget on Sunday retained last year’s Income Tax slabs but people’s outgo depends on the tax regime. For people trying to estimate their liability, here is an explanation of the likely outgo assuming an annual salary of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The example assumes a resident individual below 60, salaried and claiming only the standard deduction (Rs 50,000 in old regime and Rs 75,000 new regime). Health and education cess is included; special-rate income such as capital gains are excluded.

Old regime

Higher slab rates kick in earlier

Wide set of deductions allowed (80C, 80D, HRA, home loan interest or NPS)

Works better only when total deductions are high

New regime

Lower slab rates, more bands

Fewer deductions allowed

Higher standard deduction

Rebate can reduce tax to zero at the Rs 12 lakh taxable income mark (subject to conditions)

Income tax calculator: Old vs new regime (FY27)

Gross income Old regime tax New regime tax Difference 6,00,000 33,800 0 33,800 8,00,000 75,400 0 75,400 10,00,000 1,17,000 0 1,17,000 12,00,000 1,79,400 0 1,79,400 15,00,000 2,73,000 1,09,200 1,63,800 20,00,000 4,29,000 2,08,000 2,21,000 25,00,000 5,85,000 3,43,199 2,41,801 30,00,000 7,41,000 4,99,199 2,41,801 40,00,000 10,53,000 8,11,199 2,41,801 50,00,000 15,01,500 12,35,519 2,65,981

What the numbers show

Annual income of up to Rs 12 lakh: The new regime results in zero tax because of the interplay between rebate and standard deduction. Annual income of Rs 15–30 lakh, the gap remains wide unless the taxpayer can claim substantial deductions under the old regime.

Manikandan S, manager, taxation, at ClearTax, said tax relief depends on deduction size. If total deductions top roughly Rs 7.5–8.5 lakh, the old regime can start matching the new regime for higher earners. Otherwise, the lower slab structure of the new regime dominates.

Ritika Nayyar, partner at Singhania & Co., said that many taxpayers compare slab rates but ignore usable deductions and rebate rules. She advised a full side-by-side computation each year, including bonuses, interest and other income, before selecting the regime for tax deducted at source and returns.