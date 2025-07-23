Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-US trade deal: Exporters in a fix over possible tariff cost split

India-US trade deal: Exporters in a fix over possible tariff cost split

Begin talks with buyers, particularly for goods arriving at US ports on or after Aug 1

Exporters say a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff would definitely be a setback, and the uncertainty around tariffs since April has already been affecting their margins.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Indian exporters have begun engaging with American buyers to discuss how a potential additional tariff burden would be split if New Delhi faces a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff in case an interim trade deal is not finalised by August 1. 
Currently, a 10 per cent ad valorem tariff, over and above the existing most-favoured-nation (MFN) duty, continues on American imports. However, from August 1, the US administration is set to impose steep, country-specific reciprocal tariffs on its trading partners. 
The discussions are particularly critical for goods that have already been shipped and will arrive at American ports on or
