Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Indian entities committed FDI worth $6 mn in Azerbaijan & Turkiye in April

Indian entities committed FDI worth $6 mn in Azerbaijan & Turkiye in April

India's outbound FDI increased by nearly 90 per cent annually to $6.8 billion in April, led by Tata Communications, Life Insurance Company and JSW Neo Energy

FDI

The data showed that Project Aslan has committed an amount of $5.6 million in Azerbaijan's agriculture and mining sectors. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Four Indian entities committed foreign direct investments worth nearly $6 million in Azerbaijan and Turkiye, accounting for a small part of the total $6.8 billion overseas investments proposed by Indian companies in April, according to the latest Reserve Bank data.

India's outbound FDI increased by nearly 90 per cent annually to $6.8 billion in April, led by Tata Communications, Life Insurance Company and JSW Neo Energy, according to the data.

India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) stood at about $3.59 billion in April 2024 and $5.9 billion in March 2025.

Among the investments, two Indian entities -- Omega Plasto Ltd and Rama Pure Water Pvt Ltd -- have committed equity investments in the 'wholesale, retail trade, restaurants and hotels' segment in Turkiye through joint ventures, as per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday.

 

Axiro Semiconductor Pvt Ltd has committed funds in Turkiye's manufacturing space through a wholly-owned subsidiary. Together, the three entities' total commitment is around $0.28 million.

Also Read

Turkey

Indians drop Turkey, Azerbaijan plans: Travel cancellations up 250%

Technology, artificial intelligence, global travel industry

#BoycottTurkey trends in India: 5 best alternative countries to visit

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

India's trade relations with Turkey, Azerbaijan hit amid Pakistan conflict

Turkey

Shiv Sena seeks ban on Turkish firms in India amid tensions with Pakistan

Shelling, Pakistan Shelling, Firing, Damage, Operation Sindoor

EaseMyTrip flags travel to Turkey, Azerbaijan amid rising India-Pak heat

The data showed that Project Aslan has committed an amount of $5.6 million in Azerbaijan's agriculture and mining sectors.

Tata Communications Limited has committed $1.12 billion, including a guarantee of little over $1 billion and equity of $88.77 million, in the Netherlands, the data showed. The investment is being made through a joint venture, Tata Communications Netherlands BV, in transport, storage and communications services.

JSW Neo Energy's financial commitment stood at $720.6 million through its wholly-owned subsidiary O2 Power Midco Holdings PTE in Singapore towards electricity, gas and water. It has also committed $60 million through another wholly-owned subsidiary.

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation has committed $685.52 million for financial, insurance and business services through a joint venture with LIC Lanka in Sri Lanka.

The RBI data also showed that Samvardhana Motherson International's financial commitment stood at $772 million in Mauritius through its wholly-owned subsidiary MSSL Mauritius Holdings. The FDI is in the form of a guarantee.

Against the backdrop of Turkiye and Azerbaijan condemning India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, New Delhi's trade relations with Ankara and Baku might come under strain. There are calls for a boycott of Turkish goods and tourism from certain quarters.

On Wednesday, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) supported the boycott calls.

"Several tourism associations and industry bodies have issued statements of solidarity and collective commitment towards prioritising our national interest over commercial goals. The Indian Chamber of Commerce joins these organisations in demanding a boycott of states like Turkiye and Azerbaijan, following their stand against India's response to terrorism," said Subhash Goyal, Chairman, Tourism Committee, ICC.

As one of India's oldest chambers of commerce, Goyal said ICC remains committed to promoting ethical, responsible, and respectful business and tourism practices while upholding the values of integrity, security, and unity of our country.

More From This Section

PremiumREPO RATE, RBI

Three RBI rate cuts likely from June as inflation dips below 4% target

MGNREGA, LABOUR

Govt to release first monthly labour force data for April 2025 this month

inflation, fresh harvest

WPI inflation falls to 13-month low in April as food, fuel become cheaper

flour mill

India's wholesale inflation drops sharply to 0.85% in April on fuel prices

Coal

Coal imports in April-February fall 9.2% on higher domestic output

Topics : Azerbaijan Turkey foreign direct investments Tata Communications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon