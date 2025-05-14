Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's wholesale inflation drops sharply to 0.85% in April on fuel prices

India's wholesale inflation drops sharply to 0.85% in April on fuel prices

April 2025 WPI-based inflation: Oil prices fell by 3.95%, electricity prices dropped by 1.38%, while coal prices rose slightly by 0.22%

India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eases in April 2025

Vasudha Mukherjee
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation fell sharply to 0.85 per cent in April 2025 from 2.05 per cent in March, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday. The decline in inflation was largely due to a decline in prices in the fuel & power and primary articles segments, although the manufacturing sector continued to show resilience.
 
The WPI tracks the average change in prices of goods sold in large quantities and is an important indicator of inflation at the production level. It shows trends in supply and demand across sectors like agriculture, mining, and manufacturing. 
 

April retail inflation touches 5-year low

India’s retail inflation fell to its lowest level since July 2019, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2025 recorded at 3.16 per cent year-on-year, government data released on Tuesday showed. The decline was largely driven by lower food prices, supported by a strong harvest despite severe heatwaves. Key contributors to the fall in food inflation included vegetables, pulses, fruits, meat and fish, cereals, and personal care items.

What is the 2025 inflation forecast in India?

At its April bi-monthly policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projected CPI-based inflation for the current financial year (FY26) at 4 per cent, assuming normal monsoon conditions. For the April–June quarter, inflation is expected to ease further to 3.6 per cent, a significant downward revision from the earlier estimate of 4.5 per cent.
 
RBI's quarter-wise inflation forecasts for FY26 are:
 
FY26 Q1: 3.6 per cent
FY26 Q2: 3.9 per cent
FY26 Q3: 3.8 per cent
FY26 Q4: 4.4 per cent

First Published: May 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

