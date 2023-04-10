Indian sugar prices climb as production drops amid record demand



Higher local prices will improve the margins of sugar makers such as Balrampur Chini, Shree Renuka Sugars , Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Dwarikesh Sugar , helping them make cane payments on time to farmers, dealers said. Sugar prices in India have climbed more than 6% in two weeks and are likely to rise further as production is set to fall and demand from bulk consumers to strengthen during the peak summer season, industry officials told Reuters.



Sugar prices are rising mainly due to the downward revision in production in top sugar producing state Maharashtra, said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association. But the price rise could add fuel to elevated food inflation and discourage New Delhi from allowing additional sugar exports, supporting global prices which are already trading near multi-year highs.



"Prices would rise further in coming months as demand from bulk buyers is expected to rise because of summer season," he said. Maharashtra is likely to produce around 10.5 million tonnes in the 2022/23 marketing year ending on Sept. 30, dealers estimate, compared to an earlier forecast of 13.7 million tonnes.

Also Read Sugar producers sign deals in 'golden opportunity' on tight global market Sugar industry MSME margins hit by flat product prices: CRISIL SME TRACKER Sugar production up 3.42% to 19.35 mn tonnes in Oct-Jan of 2022-23: ISMA India likely to keep lid on sugar exports as output dips: Reports More sugar exports possible if domestic output reaches as estimated: Govt Centre aims for low premium, coverage with new livestock insurance scheme Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report Trai blocks 120 sender IDs for bulk messaging over Chinese link in 2 months Liquidated damages in certain cases to draw 18% GST, rules Andhra AAR Trade talks with UK still on, reports of pause 'baseless': MEA official



Demand has rebounded after being disrupted last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, and could rise to a record 28 million tonnes this marketing year, said one Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm. Sugar demand rises as consumption of cold drinks and ice cream climbs in India during the summer months that run roughly from April to June. Demand also gets a boost in summer from the wedding season.