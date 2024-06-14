Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's May exports rise 9.1%; merchandise imports up 7.7% at $61.91 bn

Merchandise imports in the same month rose 7.7 per cent year-on-year to $61.91 billion - widening the trade deficit to $23.78 billion

engineering goods exports

Analysts say merchandise exports are likely to pick up this year. (Representative Image)

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's merchandise exports rose 9.1 per cent to $38.13 billion in May from a year earlier, helped by an increase in shipments of engineering goods, commercial vehicles and smartphones, government data showed on Friday.
Merchandise imports in the same month rose 7.7 per cent year-on-year to $61.91 billion - widening the trade deficit to $23.78 billion. Economists had expected a deficit of $19.5 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In April, the trade deficit was $19.1 billion.
Analysts say merchandise exports - which contracted 3.1 per cent to $437 billion in the previous fiscal year - are likely to pick up this year helped by a projected rebound in global trade, government incentives for manufacturing and easing domestic inflation.
Services exports in May were estimated at $30.16 billion and imports at $17.28 billion, compared with $30.33 billion and $16.63 billion respectively in April.
Asia's third-largest economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 7.8 per cent in the January-March quarter, helped by a strong performance in the manufacturing sector, and economists expect the momentum to continue this year.
(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New Delhi Trade exports India mobile manufacturing Economy growth forecast India trade deficit India imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon