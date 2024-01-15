Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IT services, BPO exports grew over 12% to touch $193 billion in FY23: ESC

The IT software/services chunk accounted for the bulk of this at USD 126 billion, followed by BPO services (USD 52 billion)

services, PMI, IT industry, jobs, employees, firms, company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The exports of computer software and services, including IT enabled services and BPO, logged 12.2 per cent growth during 2022-23 to touch USD 193 billion, according to estimates by Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC).
The IT software/services chunk accounted for the bulk of this at USD 126 billion, followed by BPO services (USD 52 billion).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"In value terms, export of the IT/ITeS/and BPO during 2022-23 is estimated at USD 193 billion, up from USD 172 billion estimated in the year 2021-22, registering a growth of 12.21 per cent, which is mostly contributed by IT software/services at USD 126 billion, followed by BPO services (USD 52 billion), software products development (USD 5.1 billion), engineering services (USD 9 billion)...," Sandeep Narula, Chairman of ESC said in a release.
Narula said the growth of BPO services at 14.63 per cent and 13.33 per cent growth of IT products are good indications since global trading of these segments would go up considerably in the coming years.
ESC said its study indicates that Indian IT offerings are increasingly penetrating more countries and maintaining their footprints in the traditional markets.
"The US continues to be the major market accounting for 54.92 per cent of the total software exports from India in 2022-23... which in value terms translated into USD 106 billion," Gurmeet Singh, Executive Director of ESC said.
As per ESC, the other key markets for the Indian IT-business Process management sector are the UK (13.09 per cent), the Netherlands (3.63 per cent), Japan (6.50 per cent), Germany (3.11 per cent), and Australia (2.59 per cent).

Also Read

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

Electronics export in India grew 56% in Q1, emerge as 4th largest item

Income tax benefits granted to 2,975 recognised startups: DPIIT

Exports rises 1% to $38.45 billion in December 2023, shows govt data

Quality workforce, investment in R&D essential to become 'developed nation'

German economy shrinks 0.3%, costly energy, higher interest rates to blame

Will interim Budget 2024 revive demand and investment?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IT services BPOs Exports India economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon