Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Japan's MOL plans to ramp up India fleet with domestically built vessels

Japan's MOL plans to ramp up India fleet with domestically built vessels

Plans to become India's second-largest shipping firm

shipyard, shipping
premium

The company owns a fleet of 935 vessels globally, with a significant share in energy transportation across the globe.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Buoyed by maritime reforms announced in the Budget, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) — the world’s second-largest shipping company — is looking to raise its fleet here with domestically-built vessels and is in talks to place orders on Indian shipyards. 
“We’re the second largest shipping company in the world. This is also the target we have set for India — to become the second largest such company in the country,” Anand Jayaraman, executive officer for the South Asia Middle East Region, said at an interaction in New Delhi. 
The company owns a fleet of 935 vessels globally, with a significant share
Topics : Shipping industry container vessel Trade exports
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon