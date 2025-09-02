Japan's MOL plans to ramp up India fleet with domestically built vessels

Buoyed by maritime reforms announced in the Budget, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) — the world’s second-largest shipping company — is looking to raise its fleet here with domestically-built vessels and is in talks to place orders on Indian shipyards.

“We’re the second largest shipping company in the world. This is also the target we have set for India — to become the second largest such company in the country,” Anand Jayaraman, executive officer for the South Asia Middle East Region, said at an interaction in New Delhi.

The company owns a fleet of 935 vessels globally, with a significant share